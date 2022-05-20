Inter have informed Simone Inzaghi that the club would be prepared to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Bastoni if they receive big offers for him this summer.

The 23-year-old is considered by many to be one of the best young centre-backs in Italy and has been one of Inter’s best players over the last two seasons.

Bastoni is a name who is high on Tottenham’s transfer wish list this summer as Antonio Conte looks to add a top qualify left-sided centre-back to their squad.

There have been suggestions that Inter do not want to lose one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A under any circumstances.

But that has changed and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Inzaghi is aware that he could lose Bastoni in the upcoming transfer window.

The Inter board have made it clear to their head coach that Bastoni is not considered an unsellable asset this summer.

The Nerazzurri would be prepared to lose him if they receive offers in the region of €60m in the upcoming window.

Tottenham have their eyes on him but Bastoni is also on the radar of Manchester City and Bayern Munich this summer and it has been suggested he may not be keen on a move to north London.