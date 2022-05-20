Barcelona are becoming increasingly confident about their chances of signing the Chelsea duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

Chelsea are facing the real danger of losing most of their starting backline in the upcoming transfer window.

Antonio Rudiger has already signed a pre-contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and Andreas Christensen is likely to do the same, but with Barcelona, in the coming weeks.

The Catalan giants are intending to raid Chelsea for more players as both Alonso and Azpilicueta are two stars the club want to snap up in the upcoming window.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are confident of getting the deals over the line to sign the Chelsea duo.

Alonso is expected to soon inform Chelsea that he wants to leave, a year before his contract expires, and Barcelona are the club he wants to join.

Chelsea have extended Azpilicueta’s contract by another year, but the Spaniard is still tipped to leave in some quarters.

Barcelona have offered him a two-year deal and the defender is inching towards agreeing to move to the Nou Camp.

The Catalans believe both deals can be done and Alonso and Azpilicueta will be wearing their colours next season.