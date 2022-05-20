Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to secure a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 20-year-old centre-back is one of the players Erik ten Hag wants to take to Manchester United over the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have been in talks with his representatives over the possibility of Timber moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have also been in conversations with Ajax over working out a deal for the defender.

And it has been claimed that the negotiations have now reached an advanced stage for the Dutchman to join Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are pushing forward with their attempt to sign a player who could cost them €35m this summer.

Timber broke into the Ajax squad under Ten Hag and the new Manchester United boss is a massive admirer of the player.

The defender is also believed to be keen on the move and is prepared to work under Ten Hag again at Old Trafford.

Manchester United also have their eyes on one more Ajax defender in Lisandro Martinez this summer.