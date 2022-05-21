Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes has hit out at former Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement for the failure of his loan stint back in Belgium.

The striker was loaned back to former club Club Brugge for the first half of the season as Aston Villa looked to find him regular game time in a familiar environment.

Wesley was only given opportunities by Clement sparingly however and the loan deal was terminated in January following just four outings.

He is unhappy with how his loan unfolded and has taken aim at former Club Brugge coach Clement, dubbing him arrogant and insisting he could not find out why he was overlooked.

Wesley told Belgian daily Derniere Heure: “I tried to talk to him [Clement], but he was arrogant.

“My team-mates also asked why I was not in the team, but I could not give them a reason.

“I also spoke to [general manager Vincent] Mannaert, but he indicated that the coach made the choices about the team and that there was nothing he could do.”



Wesley is now out on another loan spell, back in his native Brazil at Internacional, where he will try to get amongst the goals and put his career back on track.

The striker cost Aston Villa a fee of £22m.