Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has predicted doom for Leeds United on the final day of the Premier League season as he believes they will be relegated.

Jesse Marsch takes his Leeds side to lock horns with Brentford in the capital on the final matchday on Sunday and they must record a better result than Burnley manage at home to Newcastle United.

Failure to better the Clarets would see Leeds drop down back to the Championship and Parlour believes it will happen.

The former Premier League winning midfielder thinks Brentford are in too much of a good place at present for Leeds to avoid defeat and also expects a fierce atmosphere to help the home team.

“Leeds are going to have to win probably to give themselves a chance of staying up”, Parlour said on Twitter.

“But Brentford are flying, 3-2 win against Everton. I expect them to get all three points again.

“The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable down at Brentford, so I am going to go Brentford win.”



Leeds needed a 95th minute goal from Patrick Bamford to draw 2-2 with Brentford in the earlier fixture between the two teams at Elland Road this season.

The jury is out on whether Bamford will be fit enough to feature against Brentford on Sunday.