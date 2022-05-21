Sunderland manager Alex Neil has warned that League One playoff final opponents Wycombe Wanderers have a key trait which makes them a difficult side to play against.

After seeing off Sheffield Wednesday over the two legs of the semi-final, the Black Cats now face Wycombe this afternoon in order to make sure that they secure a place in the Championship next year.

Neil though has warned his side against taking their opponents lightly given the fact that Gareth Ainsworth’s side, in his view, do not need to play well in a game to be dangerous.

“I think they are really difficult as a team to play against”, Neil said in an interview with Sky Bet.

“I think they are really difficult to beat. I think the one thing they have got which is a great trait in any team is the fact that they don’t necessarily need to play well to be dangerous.”

Neil further took time to observe that Ainsworth’s side have not made too many changes meaning that the players have been together for a long period of time.

Being in the Championship only recently, he feels will add to their advantage.

“It’s going to be a tough game. And what they have got is – they have been together for a long period of time”, Neil added.

“They were in the Championship last year so the people talk about the history of both clubs and they talk about it as if it’s detrimental to them.

“They have been in the Championship more recently than us.

“So the simple fact is that they have been equipped to get out of this league before.

“That just tells you in itself how difficult a game it’s going to be.

“We certainly won’t be underestimating anyone.”

Wycombe won the League One playoffs in the 2019/20 season, beating Oxford United 2-1 in the final.