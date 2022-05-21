Sunderland star Lynden Gooch has taken a dig at Wycombe Wanderers following the Black Cats’ League One playoff final victory on Saturday.

Alex Neil’s side beat Wycombe 2-0 at Wembley in secure promotion to the Championship, with a 12th minute goal from Elliot Embleton and a 79th minute strike from Ross Stewart too much for the Chairboys to handle.

Sunderland were on top early on during the game, asserting their dominance, and Wycombe struggled to cope with the Black Cats, needing goalkeeper David Stockdale to make a host of saves.

Following the win, Gooch took to social media to highlight an interview with former Wycombe defender Darius Charles following a 2019 meeting between the clubs.

Charles had told Sunderland that they needed to show Wycombe respect and accused them of looking smug.

The Chairboys will now prepare for another season in League One, while Sunderland are set to play in the Championship next season.

Neil will be looking to add to his squad over the approaching summer transfer window to ensure a good campaign back in the second tier.

Gooch completed the full 90 minutes in the League One playoff final at Wembley.