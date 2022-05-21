Tottenham Hotspur will try to reach an agreement with Southampton shot-stopper Fraser Forster next week as they seek backup for Hugo Lloris, according to The Athletic.

Forster has impressed for the Saints this season, amid injury troubles in the goalkeeping department for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

However, the goalkeeper’s contract with the Saints expires in the summer and he has been told the club are going to let him go.

Spurs are not expected to make permanent the loan signing of Pierluigi Gollini and he is heading back to Atalanta as things stand ahead of next season.

Now Spurs have hit upon Forster as the shot-stopper they want to bring in for next season and sign him on a free transfer.

The north London club want him to replace Gollini as the backup to first-choice shot-stopper Lloris for next season.

Tottenham will move to reach an agreement with Forster next week, when the season ends, as they look to quickly secure their goalkeeping options for next term.

Forster has played 19 times for the Saints this past season but has been at St. Mary’s since the summer of 2014 and is already believed to have delivered his farewells.