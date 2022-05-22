Newcastle United are still making efforts in their bid to sign Reims star Hugo Ekitike, with key days ahead, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ekitike was target for the Magpies in the January window, and they are still trying to acquire his services in the summer for next season.

The striker came close to joining Newcastle in January only to have a change of heart and decide not to leave Reims in mid-season.

However, with the season now over, the striker moving is claimed to be likely and the Magpies are keen to sign him.

Newcastle are still working on signing the young star after his impressive season with the Ligue 1 side, where he helped them finish 12th in the table.

Despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury, the striker netted ten goals, in addition to providing four assists, for Reims in the season gone past.

The Magpies are not alone in their pursuit of the striker though as German giants Borussia Dortmund are also pursuing him, wanting to add him in the striking department along with Karim Adeyemi.

It is claimed that the days ahead could be key to determining where Ekitike ends up this summer.

And Newcastle will be hoping to beat Dortmund to his signature.