Tottenham Hotspur are poised to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Spurs swooped to sign the Sweden international on an 18-month loan deal from Juventus in the January transfer window and reserved the right to sign him permanently.

He has made a big impact in north London and was a key player in Tottenham’s successful chase of a Champions League spot as the side finished fourth in the Premier League.

And Tottenham will not wait until the end of the loan before buying Kulusevski as they are set to now sign him permanently.

It is claimed Tottenham will pay the €35m option to buy to keep hold of Kulusevski.

The club consider him to be a key man and want to make sure they have him locked down in north London.

Kulusevski formed a fearsome attacking trio with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for Tottenham as the season wore on.

He scored twice on Sunday as Tottenham routed Norwich City 5-0 at Carrow Road to end their Premier League campaign in style.