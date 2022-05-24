Chelsea are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni in the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old Italian is considered by many to be one of the best young defenders in Serie A and has been a massive player for Inter over the last couple of seasons.

But Inter have made it clear to coach Simone Inzaghi that the club are prepared to sell him if they receive a big offer on their table.

The Nerazzurri are ready to cash in on Bastoni if they receive an offer of around €60m and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

He is one of the top targets for Antonio Conte as he seeks to bring in a left-footed centre-back into his Spurs squad, but according to Italian daily La Repubblica, they will face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are in the market for centre-backs in the summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Bastoni is admired by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and the German wants him in his new-look backline next season.

Chelsea are preparing to make a move for him and beat Tottenham to his signature this summer.

Bastoni is aware that Inter are prepared to sell him and he is believed to be keen on a move to England.