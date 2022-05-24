David Moyes wants to see clear signs from Jesse Lingard that he wants to play for West Ham again before he decides to solidify his interest in signing the midfielder this summer, according to the Guardian.

Lingard is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Newcastle United were interested in signing him but they have backed out of the race due to the 29-year-old’s wage demands, which they see as being too high.

West Ham have rekindled their interest in Lingard however, and are exploring the prospect of taking him back to the London Stadium this summer.

Lingard had a brilliant loan spell at West Ham last year and was wanted at the Hammers before he decided to stay at Manchester United last summer.

Moyes is keen to reunite with the England international but wants a clear sign that Lingard wants the move as well.

The West Ham boss is not keen to go for a player who is not convinced about joining the Hammers.

The Scotsman will only further pursue the signature of Lingard wants he gets positive signals from the player’s camp.

He is also prepared to consider younger alternatives if West Ham fail to agree on a deal with the 29-year-old.