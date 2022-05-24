PSV Eindhoven are yet to receive an offer on their table for Liverpool linked winger Cody Gakpo ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Gakpo has had a brilliant season at PSV and has scored 21 times and registered 15 assists in all competitions this season.

Several big clubs across Europe have taken note of his performances and he has been linked with a move away from PSV this summer.

Liverpool are amongst the teams who have their eyes on him but it has been claimed that concrete interest in signing the Dutchman is yet to be shown.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV are yet to receive a bid on their table for the winger ahead of the window.

The Dutch giants do not want to lose him but are aware that they would find it hard to reject a big offer.

However, no such offer has arrived on their table and there is a feeling that Gakpo could stay next season.

The winger himself has not ruled out staying at PSV and recently admitted that he is wary of changing clubs months before the World Cup.