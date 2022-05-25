Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have been offered Reims defender Wout Faes by his agents, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies are expected to have another big transfer window this summer as they look to build on an impressive second half of the Premier League season.

Eddie Howe wants to add to his backline and the club are considering a number of centre-backs across Europe.

Agents are putting forward options to clubs ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window and Newcastle are no exception.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Faes is one such player who has been offered to Newcastle by his agents.

The Belgian defender has been at French outfit Reims since 2020 and is now looking to move on to bigger things this summer.

His agents have contacted Newcastle and have enquired about the possibility of taking Faes to St. James’ Park.

The Belgian’s representatives are also sounding out clubs in Italy, with Roma also offered the player.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to take a look at the 24-year-old centre-back in the window.