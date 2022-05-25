Celtic are keeping tabs on Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis as they look to bolster their centre-back options in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hoops are looking to add more options at centre-back in the summer, with Christopher Jullien’s future at the club under the scanner.

Celtic are pushing to seal a permanent move for Tottenham Hotspur loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers, while they have rekindled interest in Manchester City centre-back Ko Itakura.

And the Scottish Champions have another Cityzen star on their transfer radar in the shape of Harwood-Bellis.

The 20-year-old is part of Manchester City’s Under-23s squad and Celtic are keeping a close eye on him as they continue their process of identifying centre-half targets.

Harwood-Bellis spent the latter half of the recently concluded season at Championship side Stoke City, where he established himself as a starter.

Although Celtic are keen on both Ikakura and Harwood-Bellis, they are yet to make any contact with the Mancunians over the defensive duo.

It remains to be seen whether the Glasgow giants act upon their interest and make concrete moves for the Manchester City players in the forthcoming window.