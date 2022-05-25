Kalvin Phillips’ representatives have not held talks with Manchester City, despite the club being strongly linked with the Leeds United man, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The midfielder has emerged as a top target for Manchester City, who are looking to bring in a replacement for Fernandinho.

Pep Guardiola admires the England international and is claimed to be ready to welcome him into the fold at the Etihad ahead of next season.

But for the moment there have not been any concrete moves to take Phillips to the Etihad this summer.

It has been claimed no talks have taken place between the Premier League champions and the Leeds midfielder’s representatives.

Leeds’ Premier League survival means the midfielder is keener on staying at Elland Road this summer.

A discussion is expected to be held with Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani about a new contract at the club.

The Whites are expected to offer a new deal to Phillips and tempt him into staying at Leeds next season.

But Manchester City are expected to test both Leeds and Phillips’ resolve by tabling a big-money bid for him.