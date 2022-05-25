Manchester United are evaluating the possibility of tabling an offer to Inter for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea target Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni’s future at Inter is under the scanner as the club’s hierarchy are ready to cash in on him in the summer if they receive a big offer.

The centre-back is highly rated in Europe and had yet another impressive season in Nerazzurri colours.

Bastoni has admirers in the Premier League, where Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are monitoring him closely and are interested in snapping him up, while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also keen on him, as he looks to fill vacant spots in defence.

Manchester United, under new boss Erik ten Hag, are looking to rope in Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but want to recruit one more centre-back apart from him and have Bastoni in their sights.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are mulling over slapping in an offer for Bastoni.

Inter will only sanction the sale of the Italy international if they receive at least €60m for him, while it is tipped an auction could also be triggered for his services, with the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and the Mancunians keen on him.

Bastoni has no issues remaining at Inter beyond this summer, but is believed to be keen on playing in the Premier League.