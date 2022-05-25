Preston North End are amongst the Championship clubs who are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett on loan, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old forward signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham on Wednesday and he has already made ten first-team appearances for the club.

Antonio Conte is looking to add to his forward line in the summer and Harry Kane has continued to remain the number one striker.

Spurs are yet to decide what to do with Scarlett over the summer and a loan deal could be on the cards to build up his experience and further speed his development.

It has been claimed Preston are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the Spurs youngster.

The Championship club have been monitoring him and are keen to probe the possibility of signing him on loan.

Preston are prepared to make a move if Tottenham decide to loan out Scarlett in the upcoming transfer window.

Scarlett wants to play more first-team football next season but will wait for Tottenham to make a decision.

He made just one Premier League appearance in a three-minute cameo for Tottenham in the recently concluded season.