West Ham United are growing increasingly confident about getting a deal done to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Bringing in defensive reinforcements has been a priority for West Ham manager David Moyes this summer.

West Ham were riddled with injuries to defenders in the latter half of the season and it hampered their push for a top-four spot and their Europa League campaign.

Aguerd has been identified as one of their top targets and talks are under way between West Ham and Rennes over a potential transfer.

And it has been claimed that West Ham are growing more confident about getting a deal over the line soon.

The negotiations have been progressing in the right direction and West Ham believe a deal is there to be completed.

The Moroccan is keen on the move as well as he wants to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Rennes signed the defender from Dijon in 2020 and he has been a regular fixture in the team, making 80 appearances for the club.

And it seems Aguerd could now be on his way to England where he is likely to play at West Ham next season.