Leeds United are yet to receive any offers from Barcelona for Raphinha, despite repeated claims that the Spaniards are pushing to snare him away, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Raphinha was one of the standout players for Leeds in the recently concluded Premier League campaign and played a key role in helping them stay afloat in the top flight.

But the Brazilian’s future at Elland Road is under the scanner as he is heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, who have identified him as a priority target.

It has been claimed that the winger is keen on joining the Spanish giants, as he aspires to play at the top level of European football.

Moreover, Barcelona have reportedly seen Leeds knock back their initial offer for Raphinha.

However, contrary to claims, the Whites are yet to receive any offer for the Brazil international from the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have continued to be strongly linked with a summer swoop for Raphinha but they are yet to table a formal offer for him.

With Leeds having secured their top flight status, they are tipped to ask a significant fee for Raphinha’s signature, should any of his potential suitors establish contact over a move.