Leeds United are keen on Burnley defender Nathan Collins, but may have to battle Newcastle United for his signature, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Burnley losing their battle to survive in the Premier League means a number of players at Turf Moor could become targets for top flight sides this summer.

Defender James Tarkowski is expected to leave as a free agent and the Clarets could lose another centre-back in the shape of Collins.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is eyeing a move for Collins in a sign he may want to revamp his centre-back options.

The American already has Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk as centre-backs, while Luke Ayling can also play in the position.

However, wealthy Newcastle are also looking at a move for Clarets defender Collins.

It remains to be seen if Leeds could successfully hold off Newcastle and take Collins to Elland Road this summer if both clubs make bids.

Collins, 21, made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley over the course of the season, being booked twice and sent off once.