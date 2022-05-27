Manchester City are focusing on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and not on Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, according to ESPN.

De Jong’s future at Barcelona has been under the scanner due to suggestions that the club could sell him this summer to fund their transfer business.

Manchester United have been pushing to land him and Erik ten Hag has been in contact with his former Ajax player in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

The lack of Champions League football is an obstacle but Manchester United believe a deal can be done to sign De Jong this summer.

Manchester City have been linked with De Jong too, but it has been claimed they are focusing on another player to replace Fernandinho.

Pep Guardiola previously had an interest in De Jong when he was at Ajax, but he wants to sign Leeds star Phillips this summer.

The Barcelona star is not a player the Manchester City boss is looking to sign in the upcoming transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have asked to be kept informed but Manchester United have shown the strongest interest in the Dutchman.

Barcelona want £75m from his sale but Manchester United believe that a compromise could be reached given the fact the Catalan giants need money.

Manchester City instead look poised to test Leeds by putting in a bid for Phillips.