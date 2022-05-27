Manchester United linked left-back Tyrell Malacia is likely on his way to joining French giants Lyon this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 22-year-old Feyenoord left-back had a terrific 2021/22 campaign and has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe.

There are claims that Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on Malacia with a view to potentially signing him.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen in a number of areas and left-back is an area of concern for the new Manchester United boss.

But it has been claimed that Malacia is unlikely to be appearing at Old Trafford in a Manchester United shirt next season.

The Dutchman is closing in on a move to French giants Lyon in the upcoming transfer window.

Lyon are in talks with Feyenoord and his agent over a transfer and are confident of getting a deal over the line.

An agreement has not been reached but he is likely on his way to Lyon as things stand at the moment.