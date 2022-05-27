Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari’s move to Udinese has been put into doubt due to the managerial situation at the Serie A club, according to football.london.

Mari went on loan to the Italian club in January and played 15 Serie A matches for them, missing only the occasional game.

His performances were good enough that they convinced Udinese to pursue a permanent deal for the centre-back in the approaching transfer window.

The Italian club have decided to part ways with caretaker boss Gabriele Cioffi, after the side finished 12th in the Serie A table.

Cioffi’s exit has had the knock-on effect of plunging into doubt the Gunners centre-back’s permanent transfer to Udinese.

The interim boss was crucial in bringing in the centre-back on loan in the first place to Italy and his sacking could mean Mari heads back to London.

The matter could still be resolved if the Italian team appoint a new coach and pursue Mari, though there is uncertainty over how much they would be able to pay to make his signing permanent, the Gunners having brought him for £14m and wanting to recoup as much as they can from his sale.

The Gunners have established centre-backs at the Emirates, to whom could be added William Saliba in the summer, and thus Mari might find opportunities limited next season if he does not leave.