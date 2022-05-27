Portsmouth are hopeful that they are closing in on a further new contract for a player, following the tying down of Sean Raggett earlier today.

Raggett, 28, put pen to paper to a new two-year deal at Portsmouth on Friday to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

He was voted Pompey’s Player of the Season by fans and will now look to add to his 142 appearances for the club when next season kicks off.

Boss Danny Cowley is in the process of planning the squad he will start the 2022/23 campaign with and the club are making moves to shape it.

And following Raggett signing a new deal, Portsmouth believe another new deal for a further player is not far off, according to BBC South TV.

It remains to be seen who Portsmouth have lined up next to put pen to paper to a new contract.

Cowley’s men finished tenth in League One this season, ten points adrift of the final playoff spot.

Pompey will be looking to hit the ground running next term as they aim to force their way into the promotion mix in League One.