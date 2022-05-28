Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has expressly requested the signing of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Spurs are poised to be able to call upon Conte as their manager next season after he agreed to remain at the club, who have just had £150m injected into their coffers.

Conte and football managing director Fabio Paratici had a meeting in Turin on Friday to discuss potential signings, with the Tottenham boss keen to get his targets.

It is claimed that Ivan Perisic has come to an agreement with Spurs and he could join, having been discussed by the pair.

Perisic was not the only player talked about though and it is claimed that Conte expressly asked Paratici to sign Bastoni..

Bastoni played a key role in helping Inter to the Serie A title in the 2020/21 season under Conte and played 31 matches in the campaign gone past for them in the league as they again challenged for it.

The 23-year-old centre-back’s contract with the Italian giants runs until the summer of 2024, but if Conte has his say he will be a Spurs player next season.

Inter are not opposed to selling Bastoni if they are made an offer they feel they cannot refuse.

Manchester United have also been linked with Bastoni.