Villarreal are closing on a deal to sign Giovani Lo Celso after managing to knock down Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for the midfielder.

Lo Celso spent the latter half of the recent season at Villarreal on loan and played a major role in their run to the last four of the Champions League.

The Spanish club have been keen to sign him on a permanent deal and the Argentinian has also been pushing to stay with the Yellow Submarine.

A deal with Tottenham was expected to be the stumbling block as the north London club were prepared to sell him, but were not ready to take a massive loss on the player.

However, according to Radio Castellon, a deal is close to being completed between Spurs and Villarreal for the midfielder’s transfer.

Tottenham were initially asking for a fee of around €24m, but Villarreal have managed to negotiate down the terms.

An agreement is likely to be completed for a fee in the region of €16m to €18m for Lo Celso to join Villarreal on a permanent move.

Villarreal have already decided on when they want to announce the signing provided everything goes according to plan.