Aaron Ramsey, who is leaving Rangers following the end of his loan spell, is pushing for his situation at Juventus to be resolved.

The Wales midfielder joined Rangers on loan in the January transfer window, but struggled to make an impact during his stint at Ibrox and missed the crucial penalty in the Europa League final in Seville.

Rangers are not expected to look to keep Ramsey and he is heading back to Juventus.

Juventus have been trying to offload Ramsey since last summer, but the midfielder has not been keen to agree to a contract termination.

Now, having had a taste of playing again at Rangers, it is Ramsey and his agents who are pushing for his future at Juventus to be resolved, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus are looking at terminating Ramsey’s contract, trying to sell him for a nominal fee, or loaning him out again.

Previously, Ramsey believed he could force his way into Juventus’ plans.

Now he appears to have had a rethink and actively wants to find a resolution to his future, something Juventus are working on.