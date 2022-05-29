Liverpool star Sadio Mane has not informed the club he intends to leave and the Reds would want more than £35m for him if he is sold, according to the Daily Mail.

Mane has strong interest from Bayern Munich and it has been claimed he has decided he wants to move on from Liverpool in the approaching summer transfer window.

The Senegalese star is coming off the back of a disappointing loss in the Champions League final and it could be his final ever game for the Reds.

Bayern Munich are keen and it has been suggested they expect to pay below £35m to sign him.

However, the Reds are expecting a lot more for the winger and the German giants would have to offer more money than £35m to get Liverpool to come to the table.

While there is a suggestion that Mane has already decided to leave the Merseyside club, there has been no communication from his side to the Reds that he wants to depart.

Mane’s contract with the Reds expires next summer and he had promised to reveal his decision about the future after the Champions League final.

Despite the disappointment in this season’s Champions League, if Mane does depart he would leave Anfield having lifted not only that trophy but also the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.