Everton are yet to take a firm decision on Fabian Delph’s future at the club with the experienced midfielder’s deal set to expire in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Delph’s future at Goodison Park is under the scanner as his contract at the club runs out at the end of next month.

The midfielder missed chunks of the recently concluded campaign owing to injury, but boss Frank Lampard valued the experience he bought to the table as Everton navigated through to safety in a tough season.

It has been claimed that Everton are considering letting Delph go when his contract expires, as Lampard reshape his group.

However, the Toffees are yet to take a concrete decision on the England international’s future.

Everton are evaluating the possibility of letting go of a number of high-earners in the summer to reduce their wage bill and Delph is one of the top earners at the club, but they are yet to decide whether to offer him a new deal or not.

The Merseyside giants are tipped to work with a limited transfer kitty in the summer and cutting down on costs, especially by saving on player wages, is key to their recruitment strategy.

In addition to Delph, Allan is another Everton midfielder whose future is shrouded in uncertainty as he is heavily linked with a move to Serie A giants Lazio in the summer.