Barcelona have cooled their interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha, though the Brazilian has not been ruled out as a signing.

Raphinha has shone at Leeds since joining the club from Rennes in the summer of 2020, but has been tipped to move on from Elland Road in the approaching transfer window.

Barcelona have been chasing his signature amid suggestions they already have an agreement on a contract with the winger, who wants to make the move to the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona are continuing to suffer from financial issues and Leeds avoiding relegation means a €25m release clause in the player’s contract is not valid.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barcelona have now cooled their interest in Raphinha.

Leeds are expected to ask for a minimum of €55m for Raphinha and Barcelona have now made signing him less of a priority.

The Catalans are not ruling out snapping up Raphinha, but it is claimed that interested sides in the Premier League now have a greater chance of signing him.

Raphinha is prioritising playing time if he does move from Leeds as he is keen to make sure he is in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in the winter.