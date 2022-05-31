Bournemouth are set to rekindle their interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler with Scott Parker remaining an admirer of the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Cherries won promotion back to the Premier League under Parker and are preparing for life in the top-flight next season.

The Bournemouth boss wants to add Premier League proven talent to his squad but is also interested in picking up gems from the Championship as well.

Parker wanted to sign Bowler in January but Blackpool rejected a £3.5m offer as they were chasing promotion themselves.

But with only a year left on Bowler’s contract, Blackpool are now under pressure to sell the player in the summer.

Parker is set to return to the negotiating table for Parker and is interested in taking him to Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are prepared to put in a similar offer as they put forward in January and are confident of getting a deal done.

Bowler scored eight times in the Championship last season and is keen to test himself in the Premier League.