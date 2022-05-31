Ivan Perisic has announced his departure from Inter ahead of joining his new club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Perisic has declined to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants and is set to move to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The 33-year-old has already undergone a medical at Tottenham and signed a contract with the club on Monday evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Perišić (@ivanperisic444)

An official announcement of his arrival is due, but Perisic has not waited to confirm his departure from Inter.

The Croatia international insisted that it was an unforgettable experience playing for Inter and he is proud of what he achieved at the San Siro.

Perisic expressed his gratitude towards everyone at Inter and the fans before embarking on a new journey in his career.

He took to Instagram and wrote: “After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end.

“Even though every end means a new beginning it’s important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished.

“It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family.

“To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart.

“I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy gave in to Antonio Conte’s demands by moving away from his policy of signing young players with sell-on value.

Conte retooled Perisic as a wing-back at Inter and is intending to play him in that position next season in his Tottenham side.