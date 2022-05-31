Leeds United are pushing to sign 17-year-old Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, who is also a target for Newcastle United and Brighton, according to the Daily Mail.

The England Under-18 midfielder broke into the Birmingham first-team last season and made two senior appearances for the club.

The 17-year-old only signed his first professional contract in November and is rated highly at St. Andrew’s, but several Premier League sides are keeping tabs on him.

Leeds have been keeping an eye on the player and are interested in taking him to Elland Road this summer.

The Whites are prepared to offer a seven-figure sum to snare him away from Birmingham in the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds believe that Hall has a high ceiling and want to snap the young midfielder at this stage of his career.

Newcastle and Brighton are amongst the other Premier League clubs who have their eyes on him.

However, Leeds have the advantage of being the first mover in the pursuit of the teenage midfielder.

Birmingham are resisting selling him and are trying to convince the player he has a better chance of playing more football by staying at St. Andrew’s.