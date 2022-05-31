Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has not ruled out staying at Ajax despite being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 20-year-old defender is wanted by Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are in talks with Ajax over agreeing on a deal for the centre-back.

Timber’s representatives were also in England recently to hold talks with the Red Devils and understand the plan the club have for the talented but young defender.

Manchester United have been confident of doing a deal but the Dutchman has indicated that he is yet to make a final decision.

He stressed that he would rather stay at Ajax than join a big club and lose the chance of playing regular football.

The Dutchman stressed that Ajax are a big club who are in the Champions League and he has been playing with some of the best players in the Netherlands regularly.

Timber told Dutch Daily De Telegraaf when asked about his future: “At the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor.

“The picture has to be right.

“You can go to a big club but if you are not playing there then it is better to stay at Ajax.

“And Ajax are also a big club.

“We play football in the Champions League and I play here together with the best players in the Netherlands.

“That is not nothing.”

Ten Hag wants to sign Timber to potentially play him as a right-back or as the right-sided centre-back in a back three.