Fulham are amongst the clubs who have an interest in signing Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer.

Carvalho made 49 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis last season and has been an important player for the club.

But he has a year left on his contract at Betis and there is speculation that he is looking to move on in the upcoming transfer window.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are claimed to have made an offer for him but there are a few more clubs who have an interest in the 30-year-old midfielder.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fulham are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on the player.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of returning to the top-flight next season.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is a big fan of Carvalho and is considering taking his compatriot to Craven Cottage this summer.

The midfielder’s former club Sporting Lisbon also have their eyes on him with a view to potentially signing him.

Carvalho has been linked with a move to England for several years and it remains to be seen whether Fulham manage to get him this summer.