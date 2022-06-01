Leeds United have been joined by fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of Celtic shot-stopper Rory Mahady, according to the Daily Record.

Mahady is seen as bright prospect between the sticks at Celtic Park and the 15-year old has already made his debut for the Scotland Under-17s.

Late last month the youngster was in goal as he made his debut in a match against Sweden for the Under-17s and the Scots lost the game 1-0.

The talent is wanted by Leeds, who are keen to make sure they continue adding bright talents to their academy set-up.

However, Leeds face competition from two Premier League heavyweights as both Manchester City and Tottenham are interested in Mahady.

He turns 16 in August and he will then be eligible to sign a first professional contract, though his destination then may be different than Celtic Park.

Even if the Hoops lose out on the talent to any of the Premier League trio, they would still be in line for compensation as they developed him.

It remains to be seen who will win the race to secure Mahady’s services and have the chance to develop him further.