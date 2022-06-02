Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna feels that new signing Dominic Ball can not just break play up but distributes the ball well and will bring a lot of attributes to the club.

The League One outfit confirmed the capture of the 26-year-old following his release from Queens Park Rangers at the end of his contract earlier this week.

The midfielder is a product of Tottenham’s youth academy and has turned out for clubs such as Rangers and Aberdeen.

McKenna, while expressing his delight with the capture, insisted that Ball will be able to bring a lot of attributes to the Ipswich squad next season.

The Ipswich manager also took time to heap praise on the 26-year-old for his professional attitude.

“We’re delighted to have Dom on board”, McKenna told his club’s official channel.

“He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character.

“He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism.”

The former Manchester United first-team coach was of particular praise for Ball’s ability to break up play and distribute the ball.

“Dom is also a very mature player who understands the game well.

“He can break play up and distribute the ball well.

“He is also versatile and brings a lot of attributes to the squad.”

Ball featured in 23 games for Queens Park Rangers last season helping them finish eleventh on the league table.