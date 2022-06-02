Tomas Soucek’s relationship with West Ham United boss David Moyes has not deteriorated in recent months, as has been claimed, according to football.london.

Soucek has been a key player for the Hammers under Moyes since joining from Slavia Prague in January 2020.

The midfielder struggled with his consistency on the pitch in the recently concluded campaign as West Ham failed to secure a top six finish in the Premier League, but he remained a fixture under Moyes.

Soucek was in discussions with the Irons over signing a new deal at the club in February, but negotiations stalled and the club are in no hurry to resume contract talks.

It has been claimed that Soucek’s relationship with Moyes has deteriorated and that could point towards an exit.

However, talk that Soucek and Moyes’ relationship has hit a rocky patch are wide of the mark.

There is no tension between Soucek and Moyes at the London Stadium at present, contrary to claims.

As it stands Soucek is set to remain at West Ham, as they look to prepare for another season which will include European football.