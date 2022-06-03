AC Milan have pressed the accelerator on a swoop for Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku despite understanding the difficulty of doing a deal.

Nkunku was in superb form for RB Leipzig in the recent season and grabbed an impressive 35 goals across 51 appearances, along with providing 20 assists.

He is now a wanted man as the summer transfer window approaches, despite RB Leipzig making clear they do not want to sell him.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been linked with the 24-year-old attacker.

Newly crowned Italian champions AC Milan also want Nkunku and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are stepping up their efforts to sign him.

It is claimed the Rossoneri have intensified their contacts with RB Leipzig as they explore taking Nkunku to Italy.

AC Milan understand that landing the attacker will be tough and may even require a big money sale to help finance it.

However, they are determined to see whether they can realise their dream of snapping up Nkunku and beating off significant competition for his signature.