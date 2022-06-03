Brentford have made clear to Tottenham Hotspur target Christian Eriksen that they would make him their highest paid player by some distance if he agrees to stay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 30-year-old is nearing the end of his six-month contract at Brentford, but is yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

A host of Premier League sides are keen on taking Eriksen away from Brentford, including his former club Tottenham, who can offer the midfielder Champions League football.

Thomas Frank’s side are battling to keep Eriksen and are prepared to splash the cash in order to keep the midfielder at the club.

They have made it clear to the Dane that they will comfortably make him their best-paid player if he agrees to stay.

Eriksen has settled quickly at Brentford and has even developed good chemistry with his team-mates.

The midfielder reinvigorated Brentford during the course of his eleven appearances for the club.

It now remains to be seen whether the former Tottenham man decides to stay put at the club that helped him relaunch his career or selects yet another club in the same division.

Eriksen made five-goal contributions in eleven appearances for Brentford this season.