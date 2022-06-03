Lazio have stepped up their efforts to snap up Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is also wanted by Fiorentina.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina from Arsenal and they were keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, La Viola failed to trigger the purchase option in Torreira’s loan deal before it expired and he has remained on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

Torreira is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and Fiorentina want to sign him again, although they are not the only Italians keen on him.

The Florence side are facing competition from Serie A rivals Lazio for Torreira’s signature.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito has stepped up efforts to snap up the Uruguayan as he looks to beat the likes of Fiorentina to his signature.

Fiorentina are keeping a close eye on Torreira’s situation and are hopeful they can negotiate a deal with Arsenal for him.

Torreira is understood to be not part of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s plans for the club, and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season.