Newcastle United have been forced to change the structure of their offer in order to convince Reims to accept a bid for Hugo Ekitike, according to the Chronicle.

Reims have accepted an offer from Newcastle for the teenage striker and he is now expected to join the Magpies this summer.

Ekitike has been on Newcastle’s radar since January and the club pushed to sign the forward in the winter window.

The striker was not keen to leave in the middle of the season, but Newcastle were tipped to have presented a bid which Reims would accept – they have now been forced to change that though.

It has been claimed that the Magpies were forced to tweak their bid in order to convince Reims.

Their January offer involved add-ons based on achievements such as Newcastle winning the Champions League, which Reims felt were unrealistic.

Reims felt that those add-ons were not going to be triggered and wanted them to be changed.

Newcastle have offered more realistic add-ons in order to clinch the deal with Reims for the forward.

The Magpies have tabled a bid worth £25.6m and are ready to offer another £5m in add-ons.