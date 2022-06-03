Angers are in talks with Saint-Etienne over a move for defender Mickael Nade, who is on the transfer radar of Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees are gearing up for their first season back in the Premier League, following a 23-year exile and boss Steve Cooper is keen to bolster his squad.

Nottingham Forest’s hierarchy are ready to invest in player recruitment with the transfer window set to open next week and defence is an area Cooper wants to improve.

As the Nottinghamshire giants continue their process of identifying potential targets, Saint-Etienne centre-back Nade is one of the players that has caught their eye.

The 23-year-old was a fixture for Les Verts last season in Ligue 1 and Forest are interested in taking him to England.

However, according to French radio station RMC, Nottingham Forest are facing competition for Nade, as Angers have entered talks with Saint-Etienne over a move for the defender.

The centre-back could join Angers this summer from Saint-Etienne, a club where he rose through the ranks having initially joined their youth set-up.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will act upon their interest in Nade and make concrete moves for him while Angers continue to push to snap him up.