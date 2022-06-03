Clement Lenglet is in no hurry to make a decision on his future at Barcelona despite talk that Tottenham Hotspur are working to land him.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign two centre-backs this summer, with a new left-sided player one of his priorities.

Barcelona star Lenglet is a left-footer currently on Tottenham’s shortlist of centre-half targets as Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici ramp up the club’s recruitment drive.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are closing in on the player and could land him on a two-year loan.

Lenglet only played a bit-part role at Barcelona in the recently concluded campaign and the Spanish club’s financial issues mean they are ready to offload him.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Lenglet is in no hurry to take a decision on his future despite interest from abroad.

The centre-back will not decide what to do next in his career until pre-season training starts at Barcelona, even though the club are keen to part ways with him this summer.

Lenglet is aware that he could only have limited game time at Barcelona next term should he stay there and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Juventus will manage to hand him an exit route.