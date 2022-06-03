Tottenham Hotspur are seeking at least €25m for Steven Bergwijn’s services, with Dutch giants Ajax keen on signing him this summer.

Bergwijn only played a bit-part role at Tottenham in the recently concluded campaign and he is one of the players that boss Antonio Conte is ready to let go for the right price.

Spurs are open to cashing in on the winger and he has attracted strong interest from Dutch champions Ajax, who were also keen on him in January but failed with their offers to snare him away.

Ajax are still keen on signing Bergwijn and tabled a fresh bid for him last week; Tottenham knocked back their offer.

And according to ESPN Netherlands, Tottenham want at least an offer in the €25m range to sanction an exit for the Dutchman, while none of Ajax’s offers so far for him have crossed the €20m mark.

The north London giants paid PSV Eindhoven more than €30m for Bergwijn’s services in January 2020.

And Tottenham want to recoup as much as they can from the winger’s possible exit this summer and are holding out for an offer that is financially acceptable to them.

Ajax and Bergwijn are tipped to have no issues reaching an agreement on personal terms, but the Eredivisie side’s current valuation of the player is some way away from Tottenham’s asking price.