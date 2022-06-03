Tottenham Hotspur are in intensive talks with the agent of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni with a view to potentially signing him this summer.

Antonio Conte wants to bring in six new players into his Spurs squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League.

The Tottenham boss has already signed Ivan Perisic on a free transfer from Inter and is keen to bring in a left-footed centre-half.

And he has asked specifically for Inter defender Bastoni, who is now is a major target for the north London club for the upcoming transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, talks are under way between his agent, Tullio Tinti, and Tottenham over a potential summer move.

Tottenham are trying to gauge the player’s financial demands and what kind of offer would make Inter sell the defender.

Once personal terms and agent commission are sorted out, Spurs are likely to make a bid with Inter for Bastoni.

Inter have to register a big sale to balance their books and the defender is someone they could move on.

There are claims that a bid in the region of €60m would make Inter cash in on the defender this summer, but it has also been suggested he is unsure of moving.