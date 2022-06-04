Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will talk with Barnsley this week about taking the helm at Oakwell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barnsley were relegated to League One in the season gone by, having reached the Championship playoffs in the campaign prior to that.

The club are now on the hunt for a new manager and want to make sure they hit the ground running next term.

Hasselbaink is a name they are interested in seeing take over the mantle, but so far the Premier League legend has not held talks with the club.

The Brewers boss is on a break but he will speak to the Tykes this week about the managerial vacancy at Oakwell.

Hasselbaink is considered to be frontrunner for the job, but the Burton boss is expected to first take stock of the situation and make enquiries with the Barnsley hierarchy and only then come to a decision.

Though the Brewers boss appears to be their preference, Barnsley have a short-list of five options to consider to take up the post.

Hasselbaink guided the Brewers to a 16th place finish in League One in the season gone past but he could be heading out of the door as the Tykes job looks to be his for the taking.