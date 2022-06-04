Tottenham Hotspur look likely to face competition from Turkish giants Fenerbahce if they move for Moussa Dembele this summer.

Dembele returned this past season to Lyon after a loan spell in the campaign prior to that and impressed for the Ligue 1 side.

In 30 Ligue 1 appearances the striker scored 21 goals and provided four assists and it has been claimed that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are on his trail, but they are not the only side keen.

Experienced coach Jorge Jesus was appointed at the helm by Fenerbahce earlier in the month and he is looking to mould a team to challenge for the title, after finishing runners-up this past season.

And the Super Lig giants have hit upon Dembele as an option to improve in the striker area, according to Turkish sports outlet Fanatik.

The Turkish side were interested in the Lyon striker last summer too but the move did not happen and the club are trying again this summer.

Dembele’s contract with Lyon expires next summer and the French team are also claimed to be close to signing Arsenal’s out-of-contract striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Fenerbahce could lose Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer, as he is set to return to Stamford Bridge from his loan as things stand, and Dembele could act as replacement.