Hugo Ekikike is set to join Newcastle United barring an “unimaginable turnaround”, after all parties involved in the transfer reached an agreement.

Newcastle looked to land the promising striker from Reims in the January transfer window, but he was unconvinced about moving mid-season and stayed put in France.

The Magpies have gone back in for him now and all parties have an agreement, according to French radio station RMC.

Newcastle will pay €36m plus €10m in add-ons for the 19-year-old striker, who has agreed to make the move to St James’ Park.

It is suggested that only an unimaginable turnaround could now prevent Ekitike from joining Eddie Howe’s side and the transfer is expected to be concluded soon.

The young striker shone with Reims in France’s Ligue 1 in the recently concluded season and attracted interest from a host of clubs as a result.

Ekitike though will be playing his football in the Premier League next season as he prepares to join Howe’s revolution at Newcastle.

He will look to hit the ground running at Newcastle as he battles Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a spot in Howe’s starting eleven.